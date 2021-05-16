McDonald’s offering discounted breakfast and lunch as indoor dining reopens

Two meal deals will be on offer on Monday (17 May) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Further easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday (17 May) will see the reopening of indoor hospitality venues after months of closure.

Currently, restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes are only permitted to serve customers outdoors, but as of Monday, indoor table service will finally resume in England, Scotland and Wales.

Northern Ireland is due to reopen the indoor hospitality slightly later, with the change to be implemented from 24 May at the earliest.

To celebrate the easing of restrictions, McDonald’s is rolling out a special Monday deal to give customers a discount on two of its most popular food items.

17 May meal deal

From 6am to 11am on Monday 17 May, McDonald’s customers will be able to get a discounted Breakfast roll for just £1.99, making a saving of £1.30.

The popular breakfast option comprises tasty back bacon, McDonald’s famous sausage patty, cheese and a freshly cracked free-range egg, all encased in a soft white roll.

Lunch will also be covered as the fast food chain is also offering a second deal, with the McChicken Sandwich available for a mere 99p, saving customers £2.50.

The McDonald’s Mondays calendar of deals is available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App, so customers will need to download the app to claim the discount.

The app will also keep fans up to date on the latest McDonald’s deals each week.

Dine-in service resumes

McDonald’s restaurants will reopen on 17 May for indoor dining.

For ultimate safety and convenience, table service and app ordering is encouraged, meaning customers can order and eat their meals without leaving their table.

McDonald’s remains open for walk-in and takeaway service as well, and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.