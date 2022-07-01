McVities makes major change to its digestive biscuits with new recipe

McVities is launching a new healthier version of digestives (Photo: Adobe)

McVities is launching a new healthier version of its popular digestive biscuit.

The company said the biscuit will contain less calories and sugar than the standard version, appealing to those who are looking to cut down.

What is the new biscuit?

The new biscuit, called Wholesense Digestives, contains 30% less sugar and 50% more fibre than a standard digestive.

The recipe still contains the “distinctive, salty-sweet flavour” of a digestive, but is much less fattening.

Packs of the new biscuits will arrive on store shelves from this week (Photo: Amazon)

Bosses trialled the new formulation on hundreds of biscuit lovers to ensure the treats taste the same when dipped into tea.

It comes after McVities first tried to make the biscuits healthier in 2008 and 2009, and spent a whopping £6 million to halve their saturated fat content.

However, the change prompted a string of consumer complaints that the biscuits were too crumbly and “less dunkable”.

The brand then switched back to the classic recipe in 2013.

David Titman, marketing director at McVitie's owner Pladis, said: “It’s now even easier for shoppers to tuck into their biscuit tin favourites whether they are looking for an indulgent treat or something a little lighter”.

When can I try the new recipe?