Puzzle the terrier was found lying in the road after a passer-by heard her squealing in agony. Now, thanks to the good Samaritan, the tiny puppy is doing well - despite her injuries and size.

She suffered cuts and bruises after she was thrown from the car, at just a few days old. Weighing just 83kg, Puzzle is now being hand-reared by RSPCA Inspector Leanna Hone. Adorable footage shows her sitting in Leanne’s hand while she is bottle fed.

Puzzle the puppy being cared for by RSPCA.

Leanna said: “Puzzle is doing really well and is getting stronger and stronger every day, which is great. She’s feeding every two to three hours so it’s a full-time job taking care of her. Thankfully, the wounds on her head and nose are starting to heal so we’re relieved that she hasn’t suffered any serious damage.”

RSPCA investigation

The RSPCA has launched an investigation in a bid to track down the offender, who hurled Puzzle from the car on Burgoyne Road, Sunbury, Surrey on March 5.

The tiny terrier puppy was found squealing in agony, when a passer-by saved her life.

Inspector Natalie Kitchin said: “It’s shocking to think that somebody could take her away from her mother just a few days after she was born and chuck her out of a car onto the road like a bit of rubbish. She’s lucky to be alive.”

Abandoned pup

It’s thought that Puzzle may have been abandoned because of her cleft lip - a birth defect that may have meant she was struggling to feed from her mum. Inspector Kitchin added: “We fear that her owners may have abandoned her instead of seeking veterinary treatment due to the costs associated with any corrective surgery.”