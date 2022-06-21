Meghan Markle would be the most paid British royal based on her degree

A new recent study was done by Erudera, the world’s first search education platform backed by AI, on the estimated incomes of the British family members if they were not royals and had a job based on their university degrees. (pictured below)

List:

Meghan Markle - £39,357 annual average salary Prince Charles - £37,359 annual average salary Prince William - £34,539 annual average salary Zara Tindall - £34,225 annual average salary Lady Amelia Windsor - £33,282 annual average salary Kate Middleton - £32,876 annual average salary Prince Edward - £32,017 annual average salary Princess Beatrice - £31,594 annual average salary Princess Eugenie - £31,383 annual average salary Peter Phillips - £30,418 annual average salary

Absent from Erudera’s list are some of the British family members who do not have a university degree.

From the above list, it can be concluded that if Meghan Markle wasn’t a royal (even though at the moment she is not a senior working royal), she’d have an annual average salary of £39,357 based on the degree.

On the other hand, Peter Phillips would be the royal with the lowest estimated yearly income, having an annual average income of £30,418.