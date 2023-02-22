Following an unusually mild February, the Met Office long range UK weather forecast suggests that wintry conditions are set to return in March. Some reports suggest there is more rain on the way, and a good possibility of snow flurries for some areas as we move into the next month.

It comes amid reports of an Arctic blast on the way at the end of February, which will see temperatures plummet to -1C. BBC meteorologist Helen Willets said: "Behind this weather front we’ve got a change in wind direction so that northwesterly will bring a chillier feel for much of us, quite a bit of cloud, some rain as well, that rain really dragging its heels to clear in the southeast and East Anglia, and something a little bit wintry over the hills but it is February after all.

So, what is the forecast for the UK looking like in March? Here’s the official updates from the Met Office .

UK weather long range weather forecast

Sunday February, 26 to Tuesday March, 7

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the weekend will start off with more settled conditions and dry sunny spells. However, parts of the north and eastern areas of the UK will see more wintry showers, mainly in coastal areas. The weekend will turn cloudier with rain in the northwest as the weekend progresses.

Fresh winds may be stronger in the east and far south with the risk of North Sea coastal gales, however, they will remain light to moderate elsewhere. Temperatures will feel widely cold with frost in most areas and icy stretches.

Weather will remain mostly fair with variable clouds and some clear and sunny spells with a few overnight fog patches possible. Eastern coasts are at most risk for wintry showers. Winds again, remaining light to moderate for most but may be strong in southern and coastal areas.

Overall, temperatures will feel much colder with overnight frost developing where there are clear spells, the spokesperson said.

Wednesday March 8, to Wednesday March, 22

There are likely to be spells of rain or snow at the beginning of March, however, there’s a low chance the wintry episodes will cause some disruption. The forecast suggests that northwestern areas are likely to see the driest conditions.