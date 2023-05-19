Morrisons has announced some major changes that will affect customers shopping for groceries online. An email was sent out to Morrisons customers to say that changes will come into force from next month when customers shop through Amazon.

The changes will include an increased minimum order limit when you opt for the two-hour Prime delivery option, and the minimum click & collect amount will increase too. Morrisons customers can order groceries through Amazon to get same-day delivery, but it comes at a cost.

The email sent out on May 19 read: “The following delivery fees will apply for Morrisons orders on Amazon from June 19.

“The minimum order amount for free two-hour delivery included with your Prime membership will change from £40 to £60.

“Orders between £40 and £60 will be available for delivery within a two hour window from £2 or a one hour delivery window for £5.

“Orders between £15 and £40 will be available for delivery within a two hour window for £4 or a one hour delivery window for £7. The minimum Order Value will remain at £15.

“For Morrisons Click and Collect, the minimum amount will change from £25 to £30. There will be no fees for Click and Collect above £30.”

Morrisons is not the only supermarket that has made changes to their delivery service as Tesco also increased minimum order delivery fees earlier this year.

