The BBC comedy hit Motherland is set to return to our screens this festive season for a one-off Christmas special. The episode will see the mums and stay-at-home dad Kevin busy prepping for the ultimate in blended Christmas celebrations.

The witty sitcom follows a group of mothers and a stay-at-home dad as they deal with the daily trials and tribulations of parenthood - and it’s guaranteed entertainment whether you have kids or not.

In Motherland: Last Christmas it’s a full house at Julia’s (Anna Maxwell Martin) with an influx of grandparents demanding endless cups of tea. Julia has invited Kevin (Paul Ready) along too after learning his alternative was dining on turkey crisps from a hotel vending machine in the company of other divorced dads.

As Kevin excitedly offers to whip up a Persian feast, Liz (Diane Morgan) turns up when her ex cancels following a Christmas Eve bender. We’ll also hear from alpha mum Amanda (Lucy Punch) who’s spending Christmas Day with her ex-husband and his new wife Tamara, with mum Felicity (Joanna Lumley) also revelling in the awkward atmosphere.

How to watch Motherland Christmas Special 2022

‘Motherland: Last Christmas’ will air on Friday, December 23 at 9.30pm on BBC One . The one-off episode will be available to watch on iPlayer shortly afterwards.

Pictured are Kevin (PAUL READY), Julia (ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN), Liz (DIANE MORGAN), Anne (PHILIPPA DUNNE), Amanda (LUCY PUNCH), Meg (TANYA MOODIE).

Will there be a Motherland Season 4 in 2023?

Three seasons of Motherland have already aired on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer , with the series landing on Netflix earlier this year and rocketing straight into the platform’s Top 10 list for the UK. There’s been no word just yet on whether Motherland Season 4 is happening, but with three popular seasons under the show belt, it is hoped we’ll see the sitcom back for more.

Tanya Moodie, who plays Meg in the series, shared her hopes for a fourth season. Speaking to the Radio Times on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet in May, she said: “I know that all the goodwill in the world is there to make a comeback.

