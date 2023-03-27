Former One Direction star Niall Horan has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album, The Show. The eagerly anticipated project features 10 new musical offerings from the Irish singer-songwriter.

Marking his third studio album, Niall Horan’s The Show is set to drop later this summer on June 9. The singer confirmed he would be following up his 2020 album Heartbreak Weather last month (February).

While sharing the album news on his Instagram , he admitted he was "so proud" of the album as he expressed his excitement for sharing it with his supporters and for his new "era" of music.

Fans have already had a taste of the ex-boy bander’s new music, as his single Heaven was released shortly after his album announcement. On Sunday (March 26), fans got to see the names of songs that will accompany Heaven on the album.

As excitement for his latest piece of work builds among fans, we break down the full tracklist of Niall Horan’s The Show.

Niall Horan drops tracklist for The Show

The former One Direction star’s third studio album is set to feature nine new tracks as well as his latest single, Heaven, which was released ahead of the album on February 17.

The Show’s full tracklist:

Heaven

If You Leave Me

Meltdown

Never Grow Up

The Show

You Should Start A Cult

Save My Life

On A Night Like Tonight

Science

Must Be Love

Niall Horan wants to take fans on a “rollercoaster”

While appearing on BBC’s The One Show , the Nice To Meet Ya hitmaker reflected his upcoming project’s flow as he admitted he wanted to take fans on a "rollercoaster" with both highs and lows.

The singer went on to add that Heaven being the first single of the project, was an "obvious" choice. He explained: "It had everything that the rest of the album was sonically and conceptually."