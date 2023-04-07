News you can trust since 1891
Part-time jobs which could earn you over £93,000 a year - full list of highest earning roles

Adzuna’s latest study has found the highest earning part-time jobs including earning almost £50,000 as a life coach.

By Beth Franklin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:40 BST- 2 min read

A new study from job advert site Adzuna has revealed the top earning part-time jobs, with the highest earning coming in at over £93,000 a year. A good chunk of the high earning roles don’t require a degree either.

Their data shows 20,350 part time job openings in February 2023, up 20% year-on-year from 16,975 in February 2022. The average advertised salary for all part time jobs was £25,622. The part time positions highlighted below all surpass this wage.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Part time roles are rising, providing more options to jobseekers who need to flex their work around other life commitments. Nowadays, taking a part time role doesn’t need to mean giving up salary or career progression - some locum roles still come with eye-watering pay packets, and arrangements like job shares are becoming more commonplace. In sectors with skill shortages, employers are facing a conundrum of how to fill open vacancies and offering part time options is one possible solution.”

So, what are the top earning part time roles? Here’s everything you need to know.

    The top paying part-time roles, according to smarter job search engine Adzuna

    The top part time roles with the highest earnings were determined by average advertised salary in March 2023 (pro rata). Here are the top twenty:

    1. Locum Doctor - £93,028

    2. Locum Dentist - £90,390

    3. Life Coach - £47,879

    4. Part Time Software Developer - £47,728

    5. Extra - £47,609

    6. Private Chauffeur - £43,572

    7. Part Time Electrician - £43,537

    8. Private Chef - £42,842

    9. Maths Tutor - £42,506

    10. Web Designer - £41,257

    11. Part Time Nurse - £40,534

    12. Online Therapist - £39,762

    13. Music Teacher - £37,518

    14. Night Nurse - £37,354

    15. Pet Sitter - £36,566

    16. Yoga Teacher - £35,575

    17. Handyman - £35,514

    18. Personal Trainer - £35,403

    19. Virtual Assistant - £34,057

    20. Part Time Accountant - £33,638

