Police have issued an update following the death of former S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole. The 46-year-year old was found dead in his flat in Wareham, Dorset on April 6 which shocked former bandmates and fans across the world.

Yesterday (May 18), the county’s coroner service confirmed the singer’s death was from natural causes. But now, Dorset Police has issued a statement following the news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dorset Police said: "We can now confirm that following further liaison with the Coroner’s Office, it has been confirmed that no further police assistance is required and our enquiries have concluded."

The update also means that no inquest into Mr.Cattermole’s death will take place.

Most Popular

A spokeswoman told The Sun: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.”

Mr. Cattermole’s tragic passing came just weeks after S Club 7 announced plans to reunite for a UK tour ahead of their 25th anniversary. Hannah Spearritt, who was formerly in a relationship with Paul for seven years, was left heartbroken by his death and has since announced her departure from the reunion tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement from the band read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul Cattermole’s death comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced reunion plans (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A statement from Paul’s family said at the time of his death: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

Advertisement

Advertisement