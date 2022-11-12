A Peter Kay fan has been desperately trying to message the comic after she accidentally bought several tickets to the wrong show. The comic from Bolton recently announced his first UK tour in almost 12 years, including a monthly residency at London’s O2.

Leah Dionne-Short from Bingley, West Yorkshire, queued for tickets on Ticketmaster “all morning” to secure her seat at one of the comedian’s comeback shows. But after getting through to the ticket site, she accidentally paid £377 for 10 tickets - to see the Harlem Globetrotters .

Dionne-Short took to Facebook , saying: "I cannot believe I’m actually writing this, but I’ve been trying to get Peter Kay tickets all morning and I finally got through and the excitement got to me, and I’ve only gone and bought the wrong f***ing tickets for f**k’s sake.

"If anyone wants any tickets to see the Harlem f***ing Globetrotters then let me know, because I’ve got TEN of the stupid idiot tickets. £377 down and I am laughing, but crying also."

She also tried to contact Kay directly, writing on Instagram: "Hiya Peter, hope you’re well.

I’ve had a bit of a nightmare if I’m honest love. I tried to buy 10 tickets for your show which was proving quite difficult, and when I finally did get onto Ticketmaster I was so excited that I’ve accidentally bought the wrong ones.

"You won’t believe it but I’ve ordered 10 tickets for the Harlem bloody Globetrotters Pete, I’ve never watched a single game of basketball in my life! What’s more messed up is I’ve ended up spending £370 for the privilege!

"Is there any way you can help me with this at all? Couple of VIPs for my dedication to the garlic bread and cheesecake gags?"

Leah had been trying to buy presale tickets through her phone provider Three, and thought all links on the website were related to the upcoming Peter Kay tour. Having found the venue she wanted to attend, she joined the queue without realising her mistake.

Talking to a national newspaper , she said: "I’m with 3 network and was trying to get the pre-sale through there for two hours. I finally got on and got my code for Peter Kay pre-sale, and when it took me through to the Ticketmaster website I was so stressed about making sure I got the tickets that I didn’t realise that not all the dates and shows listed were for Peter Kay, some were for other events.

"So I just clicked one, selected 10 tickets and paid. It wasn’t until after that I realised that ‘Harlem Globe Trotters’ isn’t the name of the stadium the event is at!"

Tickets for Peter Kay’s Better Late Than Never UK tour went on sale last week, with several reports of presale sites experiencing issues . Tickets for the sold out shows have also appeared on resale sites for as much as £1050 per ticket.