Phillip Schofield’s replacement for the British Soap Awards has been revealed as BAFTA award winning singer Jane McDonald. The show, set to be hosted by the 60-year-old, will air on ITV on June 3.

It comes after it was revealed that Schofield would no longer host the show following the news he had quit ITV entirely after admitting to an affair with a younger man who also worked at the channel.

His departure from the channel entirely came just days after he stepped down from This Morning following rumours that he and long-term co-host Holly Willoughby had fallen out and were ‘barely speaking’ off camera.

Admitting the affair last week, Schofield said: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Meanwhile, His replacement, McDonald, is a popular figure on TV and is best known for Channel 5 series Cruising With Jane and her previous role as a Loose Woman on the ITV show.