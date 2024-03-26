Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police bodycam video shows the moment scammer Arbaaz Khan is arrested after tricking vulnerable elderly people into handing over thousands of pounds in a phone scam.

Khan, 31, was part of a ring which persuaded nine pensioners of an average age of 87 to urgently hand over their bank cards. He would send a ‘runner’ to collect the card from the victims’ homes. The group then took all the money from their accounts.

After receiving a report from a pensioner in Hampstead, which detectives linked to other reports across London, the Metropolitan Police conducted a three-month investigation using CCTV, eyewitness accounts and phone monitoring to catch the scammers.

Khan had directed a runner to the home of a 101-year-old woman on the day he was arrested.

Khan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and is due to be sentenced on May 9 at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Other members of the ring, Bradley Goode, 23, and Hanad Mohamed, 20, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal.

Mohamed will be sentenced alongside Khan in May. Goode has already been given a community order of 120 hours unpaid work.

One victim said: “I felt really, really low after this happened. I made the mistake and now I will have to pay for it. This money was my savings. I would encourage anyone who is the victim of a crime like this to contact the police and help prevent this happening.”

Abi Wood, CEO of Age UK London, added: “This is a terrible case of scamming older people who are so often targeted for this type of crime. In this case, the work of the Met Police officers has been vital to prevent any more people becoming victims and we are pleased to see that the criminals were caught.