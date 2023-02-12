Protesters clash at Tate Britain during drag queen kids story-telling event held to mark LGBT+ History Month
Far right protesters and trans activists clash on the stairs of London’s Tate Britain over kids’ drag queen storytelling event
Far right protesters and left-wing activists clashed outside Tate Britain over the art gallery’s decision to host Aida H Dee’s storytelling event. Reports suggest nationalist organisation Patriotic Alternative led the demonstration against the drag queen storytelling on February 11.
The group clashed with a counter-protester crowd led by members of Stand Up To Racism. Drag queen and award-winning children’s author Aida H Dee was due to host three story-telling events for kids to mark LGBT+ History Month when protesters took to the steps with signs bearing “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”.
However, Aida H Dee informed the public via Twitter each show ‘went swimmingly’ and faced no disruption. It’s understood five people gained access to the Tate but caused disruption elsewhere in the building.
A spokesperson for Tate Britain said proceedings weren’t affected by the disruption. “Police attended a disturbance outside the Tate Britain this morning,” they said.
“The gallery has remained opened to visitors throughout the day and all events went ahead as planned.” The Metropolitan Police told journalists no injuries were sustained at the scene but one person was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.