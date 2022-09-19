Following the period of mourning, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest following a service at Westminster Abbey.

It’s reported invitations have gone out to 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

An official guest list has not been confirmed but many heads of state have slowly been arriving over the past week. The likes of President of the United States Joe Biden and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Adern, arrived in the UK over the weekend.

A general view of mourners along The Mall ahead of The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

So, who will be in attendance as the late monarch is laid to rest? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is The Queen’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest after her state funeral on Monday 19 September, with the funeral scheduled to begin at 11am.

Which family members will attend The Queen’s funeral?

The entire Royal family is expected to be in attendance. King Charles III will be accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort. In addition, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, will be accompanied by their spouses.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife is also expected to attend.

The Queen’s grandchildren - including Princes William and Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn - are expected too, along with their husbands and wives.

It is not yet clear how many of the Queen’s 12 great-grandchildren will be there, however according to the official order of service the two eldest children of The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will attend the funeral.

It’s stated the second and third in line to the throne will walk in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried by the military bearer party.

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother and the late Queen’s godson is expected to also attend alongside Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and The Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Which ladies-in-waiting and friends will attend The Queen’s funeral?

Ladies-in-waiting, who for decades were at the Queen’s side, will also be in attendance.

Lady Susan Hussey, who began working for the Queen in 1960 and is Prince William’s godmother, accompanied the Queen to the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

Dame Mary Morrison returned to the Queen’s side as soon as she could following an injury in which she broke her ankle in 2018 at the age of 81.

Liverpool-born Angela Kelly will also be in attendance. Kelly was the daughter of a docker who served as the late Queen’s personal assistant and senior dresser for 30 years.

Kelly was also said to be a close confidante of the late monarch.

Famous faces attending the funeral include Sir David Attenborough. Born just weeks apart from the Queen, they worked closely together on several occasions throughout their careers.

Sir Jackie Stewart, the former Formula One world champion, who was due to visit the Queen at Balmoral prior to her death, will also be in attendance.

Which other royal families will attend The Queen’s funeral?

The follow Royal families are expected to attend:

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, Queen Maxima, along with his mother, former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Felipe’s parents former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk

Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah

Jordan’s King Abdullah

Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

King of Lesotho, Letsie III

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and Hereditary Princess Sophie

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene will represent the Monégasque Royal Family

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Many other royal representatives are expected to be in attendance to pay their respects.

Which employees will attend The Queen’s funeral?

Alongside what is sure to be a long list of employees, past and present, hoping to pay their respects, the Queen’s racing manager, and friend, John Warren is expected to attend today’s event.

They were seen celebrating together in the Royal box at Ascot when her horse won the Gold Cup in 2013.

Which international leaders or representatives will be attending?

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, accompanied by First Lady, Andri Anastasiades.

President of the United States, Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Indian President Droupadi Murmu

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael Higgins

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Italian President Sergio Mattarella

French President Emmanuel Macron

Vice President President Wang Qishan

Which international leaders will send representatives?

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, under the delegation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, will

attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr‘s younger sister Irene Marcos Araneta is accompanied by her spouse, chairperson and CEO Gregorio “Greggy” Araneta III of the Araneta Properties Inc.

Who was not invited to The Queen’s funeral?

The BBC has reported that representatives from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan have not been invited as the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with these countries.

Additionally, representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have not been invited.

Diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia have all but collapsed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Russian President Vladimir Putin said the President was not considering attending the funeral.

While ambassadors from North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited, heads of state have not.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed Bin Salman was invited, however Reuters reported that he is not expected to attend the funeral.