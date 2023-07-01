News you can trust since 1891
11-night holiday touted as cheaper than 10 by new Which? study - try for yourself

A travel hack that’s difficult to ignore

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

A brand new study from Which? has shown that extending a 10-night holiday by an extra day has the potential to save you hundreds of pounds. While it’s not a guaranteed travel hack, and understandably so, the potential reward is huge - reason enough for holidaymakers to make it part of their booking process.

Around 400 holidays were spot-checked by the UKs leading consumer brand with 26 instances of longer stays for less. In some cases, the savings were so substantial, it’s difficult to ignore.

For instance, a Tui holiday to Fuerteventura was more than £1,100 cheaper if you tagged on an extra night at the same all-inclusive hotel (with the same departure date). Whereas, two people sharing a twin room in Corfu could see bed and breakfast costs slashed by £584 (almost a third).

Even when the longer holiday didn’t show any substantial savings, the addition of an extra  night was only found to mildly bump up the price of a holiday.  An 11-night bed and breakfast stay in Crete with easyJet Holidays saw the total cost rise from £2,542 to just £2,544.

    How to test travel hack for cheaper holidays

    Visit your favourite holiday provider and search for your ideal holiday, making sure when you compare it with the 11-day option - everything is like for like except the length of stay. It’s as simple as that.

