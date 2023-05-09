Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been released almost a year after the actor died in May 2022. The actor is arguably most known for his starring role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas.

The 67-year-old was shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters, in the Dominican Republic when he died in his sleep and officials have now revealed that his cause of death was due to heart and respiratory system issues.

According to documents obtained by TMZ , Liotta’s death was categorised as ‘natural and non-violent’, citing respiratory insufficiency due to pulmonary oedema – fluid in his lungs and acute heart failure.

The documents also revealed that the actor suffered from atherosclerosis. According to the NHS: “Atherosclerosis is where your arteries become narrowed, making it difficult for blood to flow through them. It increases your risk of heart attack and stroke”.

His acting career spanned over five decades. He first gained attention for his role in the 1986 American action comedy film Something Wild, which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination.

