Research finds women feel 'invisible' in work and social settings by 36

Women begin to feel ‘invisible’ in both work and social situations when they reach the age of 36, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 women found 44 per cent have struggled with feelings of being overlooked and unacknowledged.

For 45 per cent of these, such experiences have occurred in social settings, while 24 per cent have felt unseen in their workplace.

And 23 per cent have encountered this while navigating the healthcare system.

Around two in five (39 per cent) have felt invisible after struggling to find clothing that caters to them as they get older, and 37 per cent attribute these feelings to changes in their appearance.

The research, commissioned by fashion retailer Klass, found 75 per cent of women think high street outlets prioritise younger demographics, leaving older women feeling underserved.

This has resulted in many struggling to find suitable outfits for weddings (30 per cent), Christmas and New Year’s parties (19 per cent), and holidays (17 per cent).

Simon Barnett, director of the fashion retailer which specialises in clothing for those over 45, said: “This research sheds light on the challenges many women face as they age, including feeling overlooked in various areas of life, from social interactions to the workplace and beyond.

“It’s clear that societal attitudes toward ageing, particularly for women, play a significant role in these experiences.

“It’s a shame to see that a recent phenomenon called ‘Invisible Women Syndrome’ does seem to exist. But by talking openly about these issues, we can work towards creating a society where women feel valued and seen at every stage of life.”

Overall, 62 per cent of respondents believe societal beauty standards have significantly contributed to women feeling invisible.

Meanwhile, 57 per cent think the lack of representation for women in their 40s and 50s in the media plays a major role.

In the workplace, 29 per cent of those aged 40 and over said they’ve felt less visible since entering this decade, and 60 per cent feel their opinions are often dismissed due to their age.

However, 54 per cent went on to encourage younger women to celebrate every stage of their lives to avoid similar feelings.

And 50 per cent of those surveyed urge younger generations to embrace their individuality, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Lynne McKenna, a celebrity stylist and ambassador for Klass, added: “The findings highlight the need for greater inclusivity in fashion and beyond. Women want to feel confident and represented, no matter their age or life stage.

“These conversations are important, not just in the fashion industry but across society, to ensure women feel empowered to express themselves and live authentically.”

“Women in this period of their lives should feel at the height of their fabulousness and confidence, not invisible. One of the ways women can feel more empowered is through an invigorated sense of style.

“This doesn’t mean a huge fashion overhaul, but simply looking at what makes you happy and avoiding the pressures of dancing to the drum beat of trends.”

Stylist Lenne McKenna’s top tips to feel visible:

Confidence is Key: The most important style tip is to wear what's comfortable and makes you feel good about yourself. Invest in Quality: Well-made clothes will last longer and make you feel more polished. Be colourful: A pop of colour can instantly brighten your look and make you feel more vibrant. Invest in Fit: Select styles that suit and fit you well over chasing the latest fashion trends. It will help you emulate confidence Accessorise: Be rebellious with your jewellery, scarves and handbags. They add mystique to any outfit Update Your Hairstyle: Who said you can't go peroxide blonde? A fresh cut and colour can do wonders Pay Attention to Details: A well-tailored jacket, a perfectly ironed shirt can make a big difference. Have Fun: Remember, style is an expression of your personality. Enjoy celebrating 'you'