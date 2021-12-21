Revealed: the Christmas chocolates with the most and least sugar

By Chris Page
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:54 pm

As Christmas is a time for sweets and treats, Expressdentist.com were intrigued to find out which chocolate boxes could be the worst for your teeth based on sugar content.

Rank

Chocolate Box

Brand

Sugar content  (grams per 100g)

1

After Eight

Nestle

66.7g

2

Quality Street

Nestle

58.2g

=3

Milk Tray

Cadbury

57g

=3

Heroes

Cadbury

57g

=5

Roses

Cadbury

56g

=5

Selection Box

Cadbury

56g

7

Celebrations

Mars

55.7g

8

Continental Chocolates

Thorntons

50g

9

Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box

Lindt

40g

10

Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero

39.9g

After Eight comes in as the worst Chocolate box for your teeth with 66.7g of sugar per 100g, this is 13.34g above the average chocolate box sugar content of 53.36g per 100g.

Quality Street ranks second with 58.2g of sugar per 100g. This chocolate box includes favourites such as The Purple One (chocolate, caramel and hazelnut), Caramel Swirl and The Green Triangle (chocolate and hazelnut).

In joint third place are Heroes and Milk Tray by Cadbury with 57g of sugar per 100g.

Following closely behind are Roses (56g), Cadbury Selection Box (56g), Celebrations (55.7g), Continental Chocolates (50g) and Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box (40g) respectively ranking joint fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth.

The chocolate box with the least sugar is Ferrero Rocher with a sugar content of 39.9g per 100g