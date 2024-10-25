RockaBetty doubles down with duo of Halloween Treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New musical series for young kids releases new original spooky tunes

UK-based Chap in the Box Studios has debuted its first animated series, Rockabetty & the Rollers on YouTube this month with a couple of tasty Halloween tunes. “Howl-o-Ween” is a shockingly catchy mash-up of monsters and creepy creatures, designed to amuse and thrill the little ones. “A Ghost Ate My Toast” extols the virtues of saying ‘Please’ whilst following the antics of an “unexpected guest.”

RockaBetty and The Rollers introduces preschool and KS1 kids to Rockabilly music and encourages an early interest in songs and musical instruments. RockaBetty’s nonsensical lyrics are full of surprises and are a fun way for youngsters to learn social skills while singing and dancing. The animated band works in an old-fashioned diner while pursuing their dream of being heard around the world.

Six original RockaBetty & the Rollers’ tunes are dropping on YouTube and across music streaming channels this Autumn, alongside some classic kids’ tunes performed in a rockabilly style. New videos are scheduled for release Saturday mornings through 2024. Featuring vocals from Stephanie Fearon (Over the Rainbow, Lellobee City Farm) and Laurence Jepson (Lejon, Roland). The songs are catchy and designed to spark kids' imaginations, while offering arrangements that appeal to grown-ups too, moving away from the overly sweet style often found in preschool and KS1 music.

RockaBetty & Ghost on stage

Chap in the Box Studios Ltd is a family business creating Intellectual Properties which use screens to introduce and encourage young people to engage in real life off-screen activities such as music, world sports, and cooking. Founded by husband and wife team, Mimi and Tom Tucker, the UK-based company will release two original animated series this quarter, the musical RockaBetty and The Rollers, and Tasty Marma a madcap cooking series aimed at young. Three more animated series are in the development pipeline for 2025.

Young viewers can tune in October with new releases weekly: youtube.com/@RockaBetty or visit RockaBetty.tv.