Concerned Spirit Airlines passenger captures moment worker tapes plane wing before take-off

A terrified passenger has gone viral with a TikTok showing footage of an airline taping its plane’s wing before take-off

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST- 2 min read

If you’re a nervous flyer, the last thing you want to see before take-off is one of the crew applying tape to the plane wing. Unfortunately, TikToker @myhoneysmacks didn’t just witness the terrifying incident, she captured it for the whole internet to freak over.

During the video, the woman can be heard saying: “The reason why I don’t fly with Spirit. I don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape or nothing, the fact that you have to tape the plane together and then you doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you.

“That’s the reason why I will not fly with Spirit, now Southwest I’ll do, but Spirit no sir,” she said.

“After a while, they’re going to need a fresh new roll of tape, their tapes gonna lose all its stickiness, you flying all around the world and you got tape holding it together. Don’t even worry about it, I won’t be booking with you.”

    The video now has 1.7 million views and over 11,000 comments. Many concerned users joined in the hysteria with one writing: “Why are you still sitting in the plane!!!”

    “Fly with spirit and become a spirit,” another user joked. While the video is clearly alarming to people who don’t live their lives at altitude, a few reassuring comments started to pile in.

    One TikTok user wrote: “22 year experience speaking here, nothing wrong with speed tape. keeps areas that are missing paint or sealant from getting more damage.” Another user agreed, saying: “This is speed tape. It’s perfectly safe. EVERY airline does this…”

    A Spirit Airlines representative has contacted a national newspaper to confirm the worker was indeed using speed tape.

