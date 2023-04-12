Viewers of the Channel 5 show ‘Springtime on the Farm’ were left disappointed as a technical error meant a repeat episode from 2022 was aired instead of the first offering from the new season, leaving fans still waiting for the second series. .

The show, fronted by former Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton, shows life at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley. The technical glitch prompted the show’s producers, Daisybeck Studios, to release a statement.

They said: “A major technical fault in the channel’s transmission service caused the failure of the broadcast of the first episode of the brand new season of Springtime on the Farm. An episode of last year’s series was broadcast instead and the first episode will be available on My5.tv ASAP.”

Series editor, Ben Harris said: “We would like to apologise to all our fans who, like us, were looking forward to starting spring together tonight. The gremlins had other ideas and we are all as disappointed as they are at the show not going out.

“Normal service will be resumed on Wednesday April 12 at 8pm when we hope we can gather together on the farm as promised to get the 2023 series underway”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with one Twitter user saying: "Why are you playing last year’s #springtime on the farm and not the new series, have you made a mistake as this is not the new episode, not very happy, was looking forward to the series."

How to watch Springtime on the Farm online soon