Hamza Yassin has been crowned the champion of this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing. After Saturday night’s final, he and dance partner Jowita Przystal lifted the glitterball trophy.

The bookmakers’ favourite was bottom on the leaderboard after the advisory scores given by judges totalled 113 points. But in a reversal of fortunes, when the public vote landed, Yassin and Przystal took the coveted title.

Advertisement

The wildlife photographer and CBBC presenter had never had a single dance lesson before joining the BBC series. During the final, he charmed the audience with their couples’ choice dance to Jerusalema by Master KG, a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, and a show dance to Let’s Face The Music and Dance by Irving Berlin.

The 32-year-old thanked the viewers who voted for him, saying: "This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Words can’t describe how I feel.

Most Popular

“I want to thank one person in particular. Jovita - you are an angel disguised as a human being."

None of the professional dancers in this year’s final has ever won the competition. And only Gorka Maquez, who danced with Helen Skelton, has made it to the final before. Hamza’s dance partner Przystal only joined Strictly in 2021 but this was her first time dancing in the show, having only appeared on the Christmas special last year.

Advertisement

Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin perform