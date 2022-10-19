Suella Braverman has departed her position as Home Secretary this afternoon, according to The Guardian . She leaves her position in the wake of a difficult week for Liz Truss’ front bench, which saw Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as chancellor last week and an aggressive Prime Minister Questions earlier on Wednesday October 19.

According to the newspaper, No 10 denied that Braverman had been sacked but did not respond to requests for clarification about the nature of her departure. There have been rumours of a conflict between both Truss and Braverman due to Truss’s U-turn on the top rate of tax, suggesting she thought the prime minister had fallen victim to a “coup” earlier this month.

It is thought that Grant Shapps will replace the increasingly hardline Braverman at the Home Office. Earlier, Truss squared off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) for the first time since new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped “almost all” of her tax cut plans and increased public spending on Monday. Starmer slammed her economic credibility as “gone”, while Truss said she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

The home secretary, who was given the job when Truss entered No 10 in early September, was seen as a backbench and party member-pleasing choice for the role, given her robust views on immigration, law and order and culture war issues. Her words against her political opponents have caused vitriol however, at one stage blaming a “coalition of chaos” regarding environmental issues.

