Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split up after six years of dating, multiple reports say. The couple have been dating since 2016, and have done their best to keep much of their relationship out of the spotlight and the press.

The pop superstar, currently touring the US on her highly anticipated Eras Tour, reportedly broke up with her English actor boyfriend “several weeks ago”, with Alwyn not spotted at any of Swift’s shows since the tour began on March 18. According to Entertainment Online , who was first to report on the breakup, a source said the split was without drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source claims the “relationship had just run its course”, and that’s the reason Alwyn has been at any of the Eras concerts. Another source has also confirmed the breakup to People .

Speaking to The Guardian last year, the Conversation with Friends star talked about why the couple had chosen to stay out of the spotlight: “It’s just not for other people. And I don’t say that with aggression. I don’t know how best to talk about it.

Most Popular

“I mean, I’m aware of people’s… of that size of interest and that world existing. It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after six years.

Advertisement

Advertisement