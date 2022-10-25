Taylor Swift has released the official music video for new song Bejeweled. Following the record-breaking release of her tenth album, Midnights, Swift has revealed her second music video for the album following on from Anti-Hero. Both of which have been directed by Taylor Swift herself.

Swifties are well used to using their eagle eyes to spot any hidden messages Taylor Swift leaves in her songs, music videos and content, but even Swift herself can’t keep up with the amount in Bejweled. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the singer-songwriter explained how there are a ‘psychotic amount’ of easter eggs in her Cinderella style music video. “We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track,” she said.

One of the big takeaways was that many of the signs in this video seem to point to one big bit of news, confirmation that Swift’s third album Speak Now may be next in the string of Taylor’s Version releases. Taylor Swift has famously been rereleasing her old albums after losing the rights to her music to Scooter Braun, who famously purchased it from her old label Big Machine Records.

The video begins with some star-studded cameos, as promised by Taylor herself, with actress Laura Dern and Haim sisters starring as her stepsisters. Swift spoke about the casting for the video and said: “I wanted to make a video that’s just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos,” she started. “We hear about it a lot when we talk about the Cinderella fairy tale and so I was like what if we did a little twist on a Cinderella story and I could cast my friends? My best friends, the Haim sisters, what if they played the stepsisters? And I was like what if we really shoot for the stars with the other castings.”

Most Popular

“What if it was Oscar winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother? I was like, ‘Oscar winner Laura Dern, hello, I’ve written a script. It’s a one scene script in which you are going to call me a tired, tacky wench.’ And she was like, ‘I’m down’. She’s the coolest. She’s so funny. She’s another one, I’m like, ‘friend. You are my friend now.’” she continued.

What easter eggs can be found in Taylor Swifts ‘Bejewelled’ music video?

Here are thirteen easter eggs we found in Taylor’s latest video. We know there are many more, but we chose thirteen ‘because, of course’.

Advertisement