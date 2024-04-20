Watch: Teenager filmed dancing around his home posing with a gun jailed for three years
Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the arrest of a teenager who recorded himself dancing around his house and posing with a gun.
The videos show Ashirie Smith, then aged 17, wearing a balaclava and dancing around while waving the firearm and posing for the camera.
West Midlands Police said the force received intelligence that Smith may have been keeping a firearm at his house on Brays Road Handsworth, Birmingham in November 2023. On raiding his home, police found a Walther pistol loaded with five 9mm bullets. Smith, now 18, was arrested and officers later found the incriminating videos on his mobile phone.
Smith admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for three years at Birmingham Crown Court on April 18.
Detective Constable James Cox, Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands, said: “Ashirie Smith is well known to police, and has links to gangs and criminality in Birmingham. The videos we recovered from his phone after his arrest show just how much he relished in that lifestyle, and it’s believed he filmed them to boast to friends and associates about his access to firearms. I’d urge anyone tempted by that lifestyle to pause and think of the implications for them and their loved ones.”