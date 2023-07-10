Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

A teenage boy has been arrested after a teacher was stabbed at a secondary school in Gloucestershire, police have confirmed.

In a tweet, Gloucestershire police said: “An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School. We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The school was placed in immediate lockdown while the incident was dealt with.

Teachers at a nearby school told parents: "An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy (Tewkesbury School) and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown.

"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children. During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

