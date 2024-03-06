Jeremy Hunt will hope that the Budget can arrest his party’s slide in the polls, which saw the Conservatives slump to their worst ratings with pollster Ipsos in 46 years. The Chancellor got little credit for cutting national insurance contributions in the autumn, and he is under pressure from his backbenches to cut tax again.

Both the Chancellor and the Prime Minister were heavily hinting at further tax cuts earlier in the year, however the noises out of the Treasury have since gone quiet. The problem for Hunt is that the fiscal headroom - the amount of money he has to spend within the government’s self-imposed rules - has reduced, as borrowing costs have gone up.

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday.