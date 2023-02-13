DC has released the first trailer for upcoming movie The Flash, and fans are convinced they’ve spotted a surprise cast member. The first look at the film was released during this year’s Super Bowl.

The new footage included a long list of familiar faces including Michael Shannon’s Man of Steel villain Zod, Ben Affleck’s Batman/Bruce Wayne and, most excitingly, Michael Keaton’s version of the Caped Crusader.

Many characters in the footage were already confirmed, Michael Keaton famously made his return to DC and was supposed to first reprise his role in the now shelved Batgirl starring alongside Leslie Grace. However, Keaton’s appearance in The Flash was reported to have been cut.

The trailer confirms the return of two versions of Batman, however, according to some fans that wasn’t enough and multiple people are convinced another Batman is hidden away in the trailer. That being, Christian Bale’s version.

One brief clip shows what could be Bale’s batman on the batcycle he rides in the film. While the moment is barely a second long, thousands of people picked up on it and took to social media to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: “I can’t be the only one who thought it was Christian Bale’s Batman in the The Flash trailer when Batman was riding the batcycle.”

With another adding:“Holy s***, was that Christian Bale?! No other flick had that unique Batpod”. Others highlighted the fact they believed they heard some echoes of Hans Zimmer’s Dark Knight score in the trailer.

However, some people think this is a trick and stated if it was actually Christian Bale he wouldn’t be in the trailer as it would ruin the opportunity for a big reveal in cinemas.