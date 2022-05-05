The full list of 80 best firms to work for in the UK - from small to extra large

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally.

It has now unveiled its annual list of the top businesses to work for in the UK for 2022.

The results are compiled from hundreds of employee surveys, and the list is split up into small, medium, large and super large firms.

A grand total of 290 firms of varying sizes are included in this year’s results.

Has the pandemic had an influence on the results?

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said the pandemic has also further emphasised contrasts in workplace cultures.

He said: “From women often bearing the brunt of childcare responsibilities when schools were closed, to young people working from home without suitable equipment or space, some groups of people in society have been disproportionately affected,” he said.

“The same applies to different sectors. Many of those industries able to shift easily to homeworking arrangements have thrived, while those forced to restrict operations have struggled and had to adapt.

“The differences that bold leadership and a culture driven by shared values and a sense of purpose can make to organisations are clear.”

Here are the top 20 places to work, based on small, medium, large and extra-large firms:

Top 20 best small companies to work for (20-50 employees)

Ryan, London - Financial Services & Insurance Happy, London - Education & Training Uptake Strategies, Ascot - Management Consulting PEN Partnership, London - Management Consulting NOVOS, London - Online Internet Services Xledger, Bristol - IT Something Big Limited, Woking - Advertising & Marketing Signify Technology Group, London - IT Centor Insurance and Risk Management, London - General Insurance Covernet, Coleraine - IT Software Evolved Search, Newcastle - IT ORH2, Reading - Management Consulting Achievers, Manchester - IT Software Absolute Digital Media, Chelmsford - Advertising Propellernet, Brighton - Advertising & Marketing Social, Manchester - Professional Services Anthemis Group, London - Financial Investments eduMe, London - IT Software Zoocha, Hertford - IT Consulting Algolia, London - IT Software

Top 20 best medium companies to work for (51-250)

Tanium, Reading - IT Software Cvent Europe, London - IT Software Goodman Masson, London - Recruitment Credera UK, London - IT Consulting Intuit QuickBooks, London - IT Software Tomorrow, London - Online Internet Services World Wide Technology, London - IT Hardware Amido, London - IT Consulting Brown-Forman UK, London - FMCG/Alcoholic Beverages Matillion, Manchester - IT Software Coeo, Wokingham - IT Consulting Slalom, London - Management Consulting Tessian, London - IT Immersive Labs, Bristol - IT Software Cadence Design Systems, Bracknell - IT Software Sellick Partnership, Manchester - Recruitment Airwalk Reply, London - IT Consulting Automation Logic, London - IT Consulting Mason Advisory, Salford - IT Consulting PlotBox, Ballymena - IT Software

Top 20 best large companies to work for (251-1,000)

NVIDIA, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Reading - IT The Sovini Group, Merseyside - Property Management CGI UK, London - IT Consulting Baringa, London - Management Consulting Adobe, London - IT Version 1, London - IT Consulting Red Hat UK, London - IT Dojo, London - Financial Services & Insurance ServiceNow UK, Staines - IT Software Goodlord, London - IT Software Insight Direct (UK), Sheffield - IT Hilti GB, Manchester - Construction Natilik, London - IT Consulting Stryker UK, Newbury - Medical Sales/Distribution Agilent Technologies, Oxford, Manchester - Healthcare CrowdStrike, Reading - IT Oxford PharmaGenesis, Oxford - Advertising & Marketing Citrix Systems, London - IT Software Lindt & Sprüngli UK, Feltham - Food/Grocery Retail Realise, Sheffield - Education & Training

Top 20 best super large companies to work for (1,001+)