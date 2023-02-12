The ‘crime of the century’ is being made into a brand new BBC One series called The Gold . The six-part series is inspired by a true story, following six men who inadvertently stumbled upon gold bullion worth £26m.

The new show - written by Neil Forsyth and directed by Aneil Karia and Lawrence Gough - is based on extensive research and interviews with people involved in the event. Paddingtons Hugh Boneville plays a trustworthy police officer called Brian Boyce and Jack Lowden, Sean Harris and Tom Cullen all star as members of the gang.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC One show The Gold including plot and entire cast.

What is the Brink’s-Mat robbery?

Known as the biggest theft in world history at the time, the robbery saw six men break into Brink’s-Mat security depot on November 16, 1983. The group - who were armed - planned on stealing £1 million worth of foreign currency but inadvertently stumbled upon gold bullion valued at £26 million.

The thieves escaped with the gold after coaxing the vault’s combination numbers from security staff who turned up for their Saturday shift at the warehouse. However, 15 minutes after the six men escaped, a member of staff who had been handcuffed to the table, escaped and managed to alert the police.

The Gold entire cast

Brian Boyce – Hugh Bonneville

Nikki Jennings – Charlotte Spencer

Tony Brightwell – Emun Elliott

Kenneth Noye – Jack Lowden

Edwyn Cooper – Dominic Cooper

John Palmer – Tom Cullen

Marnie Palmer – Stefanie Martini

Gordon Parry – Sean Harris

Micky McAvoy – Adam Nagaitis

Archie Osbourne – Daniel Ings

Isabelle Cooper – Ruth Bradley

Brenda Noye – Nichola Burley

Sienna Rose – Ellora Torchia

Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart – Peter Davison

CS Cath McClean – Amanda Drew

AI – Anil Desai

DCI John Fordham – Hadley Fraser

DI Neville Carter – Sean Gilder

Jackie McAvoy – Lily Knight

Garth Chappell – Robin Laing

Jeannie Savage – Dorothy Atkinson

Neil Murphy – Chris Coghill

Matteo Constantino – Vernon Dobcheff

Max Goodman – Paul Thornley

Brian Reader – James Nelson Joyce

Kathleen Meacock – Sophia La Porta

Freemason Julian – Martin Carroll

Santiago – Anton Antoniadis

Senesie – Deenie Davies

Billy Jennings – Danny Webb

Brian Robinson – Frankie Wilson

Harry Bowman – Silas Carson

How to watch The Gold

The Gold is set to premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, February 12.

