Anticipation is building ahead of the new season of The Great British Bake Off 2023. This year will be the 14th season of the Channel 4 show which showcases the amazing talents of the best amateur bakers out there.

The new season also sees the introduction of a whole host of changes. The lineup is new, with Matt Lucas stepping back from his role with Alison Hammond set to take his vacant seat.

The Great British Bake Off is also set to undergo a new format change, with the show scrapping its national-themed challenges after receiving criticism from some viewers after their 2022 edition.

The show had a Japan week in 2020, a German week in 2021, and faced some high profile backlash after Mexican week last year. Following the backlash the episode received, Paul Hollywood said he was ‘gutted’.

Hollywood said: “I’d literally come back from Mexico about three weeks before we filmed the episode. I was all over the place, and we set the challenges based on what I’d seen there. The challenges were very good, and everyone did a good job.”

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Due to scheduling the channel it is shown on, and the start date of previous years, people speculated that the show would begin on Tuesday, September 12. However, that date came and went with no Bake Off.