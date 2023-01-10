If you were dreading heading back to work after Christmas then it could be for a number of reasons, like the early mornings, annoying bus journeys or irritating colleagues. However, for some, it might be a more serious issue….. like disliking their boss.

Whether it’s the lack of management or too much interference there are so many reasons why your superior might get on your nerves. However, new data has shown which industries hate their bosses the most.

With several reasons for the dislike, including being underpaid, lack of communication and micromanagement, at the top of the list, there’s no wonder so many people have issues at work. Experts at the SEO Services Company Reboot carried out a UK study, asking for 3,445 people from 29 different sectors whether they liked their boss, and if not, what were the main reasons. Here’s what the research found.

Research has shown workers from these industries dislike their bosses the most

Top 10 industries with the most hated bosses

Retail Healthcare Sales Property and Construction Energy and Utilities Public Services and Administration Law Enforcement and Security Teaching and Education Call Centre and Customer Service Hospitality and Events Management

Top 10 reasons why people dislike their boss