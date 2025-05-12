Most empowering women of 2025 - and the messages that made them stand out | Galaxy

Michelle Obama, Katie Piper and the late Dame Deborah James have been named the most empowering female role models of 2025.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 4,000 adults found the trio topped the list – with music legend Tina Turner, Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, climate activist Greta Thunberg and fictional character Bridget Jones also making the top 20.

Other powerful women to rank highly include poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, and actress and humanitarian Emma Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trailblazers like mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry, known for making science and data accessible to the masses, and the late U.S.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who spent her life fighting for gender equality and civil liberties, also earned a place on the list.

The study found the traits most valued in a role model are honesty (32 per cent), kindness (30 per cent) and intelligence (27 per cent).

The research was conducted by Galaxy as part of its ongoing partnership with the Young Women’s Trust, who are on a mission to build a fairer financial future for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romi Mackiewicz, director at Galaxy, said: “We know role models play a critical role in helping lift people up and can positively impact confidence, career and even health.

“Our research shows that women think it’s important to have a female role model and it’s also shown that we need to celebrate and highlight women who embrace a new definition of empowerment.”

Fictional character, Bridget Jones, made a surprising entry | Shutterstock

Important to celebrate women who embrace a new definition of empowerment

It also emerged role models inspire people to make meaningful life changes – from putting their mental health first, to aiming for leadership roles, or simply not being afraid to speak up.

Others say they’ve been encouraged to take time out for themselves, or talk more openly about issues that matter, after being inspired by someone they look up to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, almost three in ten (29 per cent) believe the workplace is a key setting for positive role models.

However, there is a generational divide, with older generations saying they don’t look for role models at all (67 per cent), compared to just seven per cent of Gen Z.

For older generations who do look for role models, they seek inspiration from family members or friends (48 per cent).

Likewise, Gen Z also turn to family or friends (63 per cent) as their main role models, but are increasingly looking to influencers (34 per cent), the television (28 per cent) and celebrities (23 per cent) too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what type of content inspires them most online, 29 per cent said they’re moved by people being honest about the tough times.

And 15 per cent said showing authenticity with unfiltered posts is the quality that inspires them most, according to the findings carried out by OnePoll.com.

The Galaxy spokesperson added: “Our top 20 list highlights women who have stayed true to themselves, standing up for what they believe in, even when faced with criticism.

“We champion women and are partnering with the Young Women’s Trust to to help women and their communities thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to showcase such an incredibly diverse list of empowered women, celebrate their achievements and also remind brits the importance and power of identifying a role model.”

Most empowering women of 2025 revealed:

Michelle Obama: Former First Lady Katie Piper: Burns survivor Dame Deborah James: Cancer awareness advocate Tina Turner: Musician Dame Kelly Holmes: Olympic gold medallist Greta Thunberg: Climate activist Maya Angelou: Poet, civil rights activist Oprah Winfrey: Presenter Malala Yousafzai: Activist, Nobel Prize Laurette Emma Thompson: Actress Denise Lewis: Olympic gold medallist Kate Winslet: Actress Hannah Fry: Mathematician Emma Watson: Actress Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court Justice Vivienne Westwood: Fashion designer Joan Collins: Actress Selena Gomez: Musician Bridget Jones: Fictional character Nicola Adams: Olympic boxer