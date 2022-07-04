These are Brits' top 40 garden trends for 2022

By Richard Jenkins
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:10 am

A poll of 2,000 adults with an outdoor space found more than one in 10 describe their entire garden as ‘intentionally wild’ in style, to encourage biodiversity.

Fruit trees, composting areas and greenhouses appeared in the list of what people most like to see in a garden.

But anything painted in an orange wood stain, wind chimes, recycled old tyres and artificial topiary balls are unlikely to be bought in 2022.

Water features and ‘living walls’ are also among the most popular garden trends of the moment, while fake animals, buddha statues and plastic ornaments are out.

Kevin Smith from Draper Tools, which commissioned the research said: “So many of us have got into gardening in recent times and it’s fascinating to take a look at the top trends – as well as those that have fallen out of favour.

“It’s great to see the number of people focusing on sustainability by growing their own food, composting, harvesting rainwater and encouraging biodiversity in their gardens - hopefully these are long term trends that are here to stay.

Gardens are ultimately a very personal thing, so although gnomes and plastic flamingos may not be top trends, if you love them in your garden – that’s all that matters.”

Getting the most from the outside

Other elements Brits are now turning away from in their gardens are hot tubs, perhaps as a result of rising electricity costs.

Another 27 per cent don’t like to see trampolines in their back gardens, and 15 per cent consider topiary to be ‘over’.

However, some trends made both the top garden trends and the worst ones - suggesting an opinion split.

Those which fall into this 'love/hate' category include decking, ponds, fire pits, and repurposing household items to grow plants in – like bathtubs, sinks, and old bikes.

Exactly one in five respondents say keeping up with the latest garden trends is ‘very’ important to them, while three quarters reckon they’ve got great outdoor taste.

And during a typical week, green-fingered Brits will spend an hour and 20 minutes pondering how to get the best from their outside space.

Nearly a fifth (17 per cent) also admit they get ‘inspiration’ for their garden by peering over their neighbour's fence.

Adults will spend nearly two and a half hours each week outside tending to their garden areas during the summer months.

The perfect space to thrive

In total, they estimate having spent an average of £1,732 on buying new bedding, plants, tools and other garden costs since they moved in, according to the OnePoll data.

And it’s seen as money well spent, as 34 per cent said spending on their gardens is a worthwhile investment.

Respondents also say their top priority for their garden is simply having a place to relax (49 per cent).

However, just under a quarter (24 per cent) say sustainability is their number one goal, and 31 per cent want a space they can grow their own fruit and veg.

Draper Tools’ Kevin Smith added: “Our results found people use their gardens for many different things and there are certainly strong feelings out there - but almost everyone wants their space to look good.

“This is the time of year when all the work you put in during winter and spring should be paying off, and letting you enjoy that outdoor space.

“And if wild animals, birds and bugs are also able to thrive in the space then that’s just perfect.”

Brits’ top 40 garden trends for 2022

  1. Bird feeders
  2. Planters
  3. Bird bath
  4. Fruit trees
  5. Hanging baskets
  6. Lanterns/outdoor lights
  7. Solar lighting
  8. Vegetable gardens
  9. Garden pathways/stepping stones
  10. Herb garden
  11. Rainwater harvesting
  12. Terracotta plant pots
  13. Water features
  14. Wild meadow area/growing of wildflowers
  15. Raised garden beds
  16. Successional gardening (ensuring there are plants are flowering all year round)
  17. Decking
  18. Rose gardens
  19. Ponds
  20. Composting areas
  21. Greenhouses
  22. Summer houses
  23. Natural stone/minerals
  24. Hedgehog homes
  25. Trellis
  26. Fire pits
  27. Glazed plant pots
  28. Rock gardens
  29. Bumblebee nest boxes
  30. Immaculately trimmed lawns
  31. Green houses
  32. Naturalistic planting
  33. Built in BBQ/Outdoor kitchen
  34. Pergolas
  35. Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes
  36. Bird/animal box cameras
  37. Palm trees
  38. Pizza ovens
  39. No dig gardening – also known as rewilding (involves minimal interference to the garden)
  40. Stripes in the lawn

Brits’ worst 40 garden trends for 2022

  1. Fake grass
  2. Plastic ornaments
  3. Gnomes
  4. Trampolines
  5. Artificial topiary balls
  6. Fake animal/bird statues e.g. Flamingos
  7. Buddha statues
  8. Hot tubs
  9. Recycled old tires as plant containers
  10. Pub in a shed
  11. Garden tiki bar
  12. Shoe planter (a planter that looks like a shoe)
  13. Fairy gardens (tiny mini gardens for fairies)
  14. Ivy
  15. Pretend bicycle planters
  16. Anything painted with orange wood stain
  17. Brightly painted fences
  18. Outdoors beanbags
  19. Sonic animal repellers
  20. Wind chimes
  21. Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes
  22. Gas powered barbecues
  23. Crazy paving
  24. Flowers which don’t smell very nice
  25. Trees which drop leaves everywhere
  26. Topiary (trimming hedges into shapes)
  27. Decking
  28. Over-pruned shrubs
  29. Metal bird/animal/butterfly wall ornaments
  30. Conifers
  31. Patio heaters
  32. Decorative crates
  33. Fire pits
  34. Chimeneas
  35. Ponds
  36. Rattan furniture
  37. Garden clock
  38. Plain lawns with boarders around them
  39. Garden kitchen (for adults)
  40. Gazebos
Gardens