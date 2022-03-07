These are the 3 urgent tips from Martin Lewis to help with rising energy bills

Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert explains how to get free £2,000 for your first house (KenMcKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Martin Lewis took to TikTok to share important things households need to know about upcoming energy price rises.

From April 1 2022, the energy price cap is rising, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to energy bills across the UK.

The current price cap of £1,277 will increase by nearly £700 to £1,971.

What did Martin Lewis say?

To help ease any confusion about the price hikes in spring, his latest social upload follows a video explaining why your energy bill is likely to look like more than the price cap.

Martin shared a three minute Tik Tok which attracted the attention of over a million viewers.

His tips came in three sections: prepay users, direct debit users, and the £150 council tax rebate.

For prepay users

Martin's first tip is aimed at prepay customers, highlighting how you can make your top-up go further, even after costs are hiked on April 1.

Martin said: "Ofgem has confirmed you get the rate on the day you top up not when you use energy.

"Now that means if you max out your top up in March before the rate goes up, that's what you'll get even if you then use that energy in April."

He explains that it means you can extend the cheap rate you have now for longer but he warns you should only do so if you can afford it.

For Direct Debit users

For Direct Debit customers, Martin advises to do a meter reading as soon as possible, and another one on March 31.

He said: "You'll draw a line and tell the energy company, all this energy I've used should be at the cheap rate."

He hopes the tip would help customers clear gain clarity between when prices go up and what they're paying now, so they don't have to pay for more than they should have to.

How to get the £150 council tax rebate

The final tip is on the £150 council tax rebate which is being introduced next month.

He said: "All those in bands A to D council tax will get a £150 rebate to help with energy costs.

"Well for the scheme, we're being told you will get the money automatically paid into your bank account, as long as you pay council tax by direct debit."

To set up a direct debit, you will need to get in touch with your local council.

You won't have to pay the money back from this rebate, unlike the separate discount you'll get on your energy bill in October.

He also reminded those not eligible of the £140 million discretionary fund being set up too, meaning struggling households could still get help if they don't get the £150 rebate.