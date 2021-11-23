These are the most wanted 'must-haves' in a new home

Magnolia painted walls, conservatories, and living near a good catchment area are all old hat when it comes to what modern Brits look for in a potential new home.

A new nationwide poll has revealed that ‘must-have’ features for new homes now include EV charge points, smart security , a home office and a veggie patch, to name but a few.

High on the list of priorities for home seekers aged 35 and under was having a garden big enough for a vegetable patch or greenhouse (23 per cent), space for a home office (31 per cent) and being close by a park or a green space (29 per cent).

Hidden storage areas, on-trend walk-in showers and large hallways also featured highly, with 28 per cent placing them as priorities, along with smart heating systems, and open plan living spaces.

While the study, by St. Modwen Homes, found that a quarter would like to buy a home that was near a swanky gym or fitness studio, 18 per cent would like a good butcher on their doorstep, 17 pe rcent would like a farm shop to be nearby, and the same number (17 percent) say that an artisan bakery in the area is essential.

Other desired local amenities include a good range of great takeaways (41 per cent) and quality local restaurants (36 per cent).

Also to make the list of new home essentials were modern plug sockets with USB ports (23 per cent), spacious walk-in wardrobes (21 per cent), smart security cameras and doorbells (19 per cent) and hardwood flooring (20 per cent).

Meanwhile 17 per cent would like cutting edge spotlights and downlights and 11 per cent insist on floor to ceiling bathroom tiling.

Times change - and when it comes to what puts younger Brits off buying a property, 42 per cent hate carpets in the bathroom, 41 per cent can’t stand magnolia painted walls and 36 per cent draw the line at a shower which requires a curtain.

Over a third think that conservatories are outdated, 29 per cent can’t stand mosaic tiling in the kitchen and 23 per cent dislike garden water features.

And despite the long list of ‘must-haves’, 39 percent would be totally put off buying a property if it required lots of work to make it their own, while 44 percent would like to buy a home that can be personalised before they move in.

Around half of those polled admit that they struggled to find their perfect home.

Jo Winston, sales director from St. Modwen Homes, who conducted the research, said: “It’s clear from the study that modern Brits have a lot on their list when it comes to buying the perfect home. Every small detail is considered before committing to a purchase.

“Young homeowners want to move into a home that is modern, stylish and ready to start living in instantly – and most importantly, with little or no DIY improvements to be made.”

The research also discovered 41 per cent of Brits aged 35 and under want to move into a home which feels stylish from the moment they move in - and when viewing properties, four in 10 know as soon as they walk through the front door whether it’s for them or not.

And 40 per cent believe that the UK is a nation of houseproud Brits, with 44 per cent claiming younger people today are much more houseproud than any previous generation.

Features most sought in a new home by modern Brits include the following;En-suite bathroom 33 per centSpace for a home office 31 per centNear to park or green space 29 per centHidden storage 28 per centWalk in shower 28 per centA large hallway 28 per centSmart heating 26 per centKitchen island 26 per centOpen plan living space 25 per centA porch 24 per centPlug sockets with USB ports 23 per centGarden with vegetable patch 23 per centWalk in wardrobes 21 per centHardwood flooring 20 per centSmart security devices 19 per centSmart kitchen appliances 17 per centSpotlights and downlights 17 per centFull height bathroom tiling 16 per centSpa style bathroom 14 per centElectric vehicle charge point 13 per cent