This is how Brits prefer their mattresses

A study of 2,000 adults revealed 28 per cent thought they'd prefer a firm mattress only to realise they need something softer.

And 23 per cent are currently sleeping on something they’re not totally happy with.

To show how to make the right decision, eveSleep created an updated version of the children's classic 'The Princess and the Pea'. At a pop-up event, they created two stacks of mattresses - with one hiding a giant size pea underneath.

Consumers were put to the test to see if they were sensitive sleepers and could detect the hidden ‘pea’ while lying on a stack of mattresses.

Lisa Richards from the online mattress maker, which commissioned the research to launch wunderflip, its double-sided adaptive comfort range, said: “Sleep isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity for a healthy life - the right mattress is your partner in achieving that rejuvenating rest.

“It's about finding the perfect balance of support and comfort to ensure you wake up every morning feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

“Your mattress plays a crucial role in the quality of your sleep, affecting everything from your mood to your productivity the next day. That’s why we’re helping keen snoozers make the right choice when shopping online, giving them a choice of two different comfort ratings.”

The ‘Bed Battle: Team Firm vs Team Soft’ experience will take place at Gallery@Oxo in London’s Southbank from Thursday 2nd May to Sunday 5th May.

A better sleep

The study also revealed of those who don’t like their current mattress, 43 per cent said it causes them more discomfort than it does relief.

And sleeping on an unsuitable mattress is most likely to lead to pain in the lower back (56 per cent) or the neck (36 per cent).

While 27 per cent will feel the strain across the shoulders, and 14 per cent will even report pain in their legs.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) even admit the quality of their mattress will ‘very much’ impact their mood on any given morning, and 32 per cent admit they have trouble falling asleep regularly, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

