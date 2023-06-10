This Morning star Alison Hammond apologised on Friday (June 9) after she discovered she had been making a huge blunder on social media due to a simple misunderstanding. The 48-year-old presenter had to issue an apology live on air after she realised she’d been blocking people on Instagram for the wrong reasons.

During the show, Alison and co-presenter Dermot O’Leary were joined by Nick Ferrari and Matthew Wright to talk about the biggest headlines this week. Former X-Factor host Dermot introduced Nick and Matthew as ‘GOAT’ guests, leaving Alison looking puzzled.

She was later informed that ‘GOAT’ is a slang term to describe someone as the Greatest Of All Time. The presenter went on to confess she had never heard the phrase before, admitting she previously thought she was being trolled when social media users called her a ‘GOAT’ online.

She admitted: "I’ve been blocking people. Sorry If I’ve blocked you."

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning

In another segment of the show, Alison seemed teary while she spoke to a viewer about body confidence. Body confidence coach Michelle Elman appeared on the show to speak to callers who wanted to talk about their concerns with body image.

One of the viewers who called in was Elaine from London, who has lymphodemia. She said: “I’ve had it for a long time but the past few years it has got really bad and my thighs and legs look like tree trunks and they’ve got scars.”

She went on to admit how she hates going outside with her legs uncovered and said how she would “live in black trousers” if she could. As she asked for advice on how to overcome her body image concerns, Elaine said she felt judged as people stared at her in public.

Alison said: “Let them stare and you enjoy your life. Your body is not an ornament for people to stare at.

“You just do you babes.”

Elaine then went on to say she had not visited the beach in three years, to which Alison replied: “Elaine I know exactly how you are feeling.

“You can do this and you can be strong.”

She then said that she “had insecurities too”.

“I feel like how you feel sometimes as well. It’s not always perfect what you see on the TV,” she said.

“I don’t like taking my jackets off but in life you have to enjoy it because before you know it, you are not here. You really have to enjoy your life and your legs are beautiful. They are just different, that is all it is.