Oulton: Press conference as police urge mum to come forward after baby found dead in Leeds pub toilet
A pub has issued a statement after a newborn baby was dead in the toilets.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 28 January) following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilet area who was tragically confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.
Police are urgently appealing for the mother to contact them or seek medical help as a full investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter James Connolly brings live updates from the scene...
Live from scene as baby found dead in Leeds pub toilets
He added that police are not here to arrest the woman, but to find her and keep her safe in what he said was a safeguarding enquiry.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, told the press that it's likely that the baby found was a stillbirth, but that "we won't know exactly what happened until the mother is found".
Police brief livestream
You can watch the West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust press briefing here.
Police and NHS due to hold press briefing outside Leeds General Infirmary
West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, will be making a joint appeal to the mother of a baby girl found deceased in Oulton at 2pm.
We will be broadcasting the briefing live on Facebook as it starts.
Pub to remain closed for staff welfare
The Three Horseshoes is to remain closed for the day, it has been confirmed by staff.
In a post on Facebook, they said: "Sorry for the delayed post this morning but with careful consideration and for the welfare of our team we will NOT be opening today.
Sense of 'shock and sadness' in Oulton
There is a sense of "shock and sadness" in Oulton, as a councillor for the village urged against speculation.
Coun Conrad Hart-Brooke represents the Rothwell ward at Leeds City Council. He said: "Councillors share in the shock and sadness of this tragic event.
"Our local community is a strong one and many of us may know people directly or indirectly affected by this sad death.
"Right now, what matters is that the people directly affected get the support they need, especially the mother.
"We would urge people to resist the temptation to speculate about this situation on social media. There may be some directly affected by this that may read it and seeing unsubstantiated rumours will not help them or anyone at this time."
Residents in shock over tragedy
A dog-walker in the village said: “I heard about what happened this morning. To be honest, it was a shock - because we saw it had happened here. I think everyone will be really shocked. It’s really sad news to hear.”
Leeds MP issues statement
Taking to social media, Leeds MP Alec Shelbrooke said: "Desperately sad news in Oulton today. At this time, please avoid speculation - the priority today must be to help the police and health agencies locate the mother. "If anyone has any information locally, please contact the police directly."
Curtains drawn on pub
The curtains have been drawn at the pub, in Leeds Road, as officers talk to staff inside. There is little activity nearby following a police cordon being taken down. A Crime Scene Investigation van remains parked at the front as enquiries continue.
Police remain at the scene
A small police presence remains at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton this morning with a full investigation underway.