Three teachers along with a 14-year-old pupil have been injured after a “disturbance” at a UK secondary school. Police were called at about 10.45am this morning (Friday, May 12) after a former pupil entered Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

Three female teachers aged 59, 48 and 34 were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries. The 14-year-old pupil also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said a 16-year-old girl had been charged and would be reported to the Scottish Children’s Reporter. The incident did not involve any weapons.

Meanwhile, footage of the incident is believed to be circulating among pupils. Renfrewshire Council said the school was open as normal and senior staff were providing any support needed to pupils and staff.

Most Popular

There have been “ongoing issues with violence and vandalism” at the school over the last few months, a parent of a pupil at the school told BBC Scotland . He added: “The toilets are now permanently closed to all pupils, as they have been completely vandalised and taken out of use on numerous occasions.

“I have total sympathy for the headteacher, who I believe does an excellent job in very difficult circumstance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three teachers and a 14-year-old pupil have been injured in a disturbance at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire.

Earlier today, the NASUWT teaching union said an increase in “challenging” behaviour in schools across Scotland. The union’s Mike Corbett said: “While the full circumstances of this incident are yet to be made public, we have raised repeated concerns about the vulnerability of teachers to violence and verbal abuse from pupils.