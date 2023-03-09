TikTok down for thousands of users - error message reported amid difficulties accessing social media app
TikTok users have been having trouble accessing the popular social media platform on Thursday morning.
TikTok users have been left frustrated this morning as the popular social media app is currently down and not working.
According to Down Detector, which monitors outages across the globe, there have been over 8,000 user reports that TikTok is currently offline. Therefore this has been classed as a ‘major outage’ by the website.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Explaining the issue users are having accessing TikTok, someone posted on the Down Detector page: “TikTok appears to be broken, I couldn’t play video on repeat, I can still scroll.” While another detailed that the error message “can’t play video” can be seen.
Reacting to the downtime, TikTok fans rushed to other social media channels such as Twitter to find out if anyone else was having similar issues. One posted: “TikTok is down. Nothing loading. Thought my wifi was the problem” while another joked “The world is going to end”.
There has been no information as to what is causing the issues with TikTok or when the app will get back to working order. TikTok has been contacted for a statement and we are awaiting a response.