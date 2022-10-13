TikTok superstar Troy Hawke spreads positivity at King's Cross station

It comes after research found almost half of the 2,000 adults polled said their commute is the most stressful part of their day.

And 41 per cent need a mood booster when travelling into work.

But 45 per cent went as far as to say they worry about their commute, while two thirds are left feeling anxious by the journey.

It also emerged more than half of those polled, via OnePoll, need to de-stress once they get on their train - by listening to music, calling a friend, loved one, or family member, and catching up on a TV show.