TK Maxx and Homesense will be closing a number of their stores over the next couple of weeks, it has been announced. It comes as the latest blow to the UK High Street, with the likes of B&Q, Nationwide, Halifax among others announcing closures.

Branches in Scotland, England and Wales have been named among those to go. The decision has been motivated by issues such as relocation and the conclusion of a lease.

There are over 352 TK Maxx stores across the country operating as off-price retail, selling a range of products from fashion, beauty and items for children and babies. Homeware is a subsidiary of TK Maxx and exclusively sells homeware items such as home decor, plants and storage.

Deborah Dolce, Group Director, TJX Europe said: “We are proud of our continued investment in communities across the country through new store openings, store modernisations and relocations. Last year we opened two new stores – a TK Maxx in Bromborough and a Homesense in Altrincham. This year, we’re opening another three new TK Maxx stores and a new Homesense store in Stevenage. To meet growing customer demand on tkmaxx.com, we’re also opening a new logistics centre in Crewe which will create jobs for the local community. We look forward to bringing new, bright and beautiful TK Maxx and Homesense stores to even more shoppers across the UK and offering great retail careers to those communities.”

A total of one TK Maxx store and one Homesense store has been earmarked for closure, while the other is relocating. Below is a list of affected stores including important dates.

List of all the TK Maxx and Homesense stores to close in the UK

