The number of parents naming their children after fashion designers is increasing globally. According to latest research by Accent Clothing , names such as Armani, Prada, and Dior are surging in popularity, with over 276,000 babies named after top fashion brands last year.

The Leeds-based independent retailer said more than 65,000 babies were called Armani in 2022, which tops the list of fashion-inspired baby names as they looked at a range of baby names, highlighting the most popular and those that have had a sudden boost in popularity.

The study also found that the fashion-forward name Prada surged by almost 10,000 positions on the list of popular baby names, with 700 babies named after the iconic fashion house in comparison to only 280 the year before.

Klein and Dolce have also made substantial contributions. In 2022, there were 3,640 babies called Klein, compared to 2,100 in 2021, while the number of babies named Dolce increased from 420 to 840. Fendi did not make the top 10, but an impressive 840 newborns were nonetheless named after the brand.

Dr Jane Pilcher, Associate Professor of Sociology at Nottingham Trent University, who specialises in baby names, explained that names say more about parents than children. She said: “It’s telling that of the fashion brand names mentioned, they’re all high-end brands.

“It might be that parents who are choosing these names want some of the prestige and status to be reflected in their child’s name and rub off on the child. This shows baby names can reflect parents and their aspirations.

“There may be an element of parents choosing names based on what they want their child to achieve and be in life, but overall, baby names always say more about the parent than the child.”

Ian Kelly, Buying & Commercial Director at Accent Clothing said: “We were very interested to see which names have grown in popularity – Prada has seen a huge surge this year. It just goes to show the immense impact fashion can have on us all.”

Top 10 fashion-inspired baby names of 2022

1. Armani – 65,000 babies

2. Kenzo – 60,000 babies

3. Valentino – 44,000 babies

4. Dior – 41,000 babies

5. Chanel – 32,000 babies

6. Coco – 19,000 babies

7. Boss – 4,600 babies

8. Diesel – 4,600 babies

9. Klein – 3,600 babies