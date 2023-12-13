Baby names 2023: Top boys and girls names for this year
The most popular baby names for 2023 have been revealed.
Experts at BabyCentre, unveiled the top 100 popular boys and girls names and their spelling variations for this past year.
Taking the top spot for boys once again is Muhammad, while Olivia has also made a return to number one for girls.
Here are the top 20 names for girls for 2023:
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Lily
Ava
Freya
Ivy
Sophia
Grace
Willow
Mia
Isabella
Daisy
Elsie
Evie
Florence
Ella
Emily
Evelyn
Luna
Here are the top 20 names for boys for 2023
Muhammad
Noah
Theo
Leo
Oliver
Arthur
George
Luca
Freddie
Jack
Ethan
Charlie
Henry
Oscar
Jude
Alfie
Archie
Lucas
Liam
Arlo