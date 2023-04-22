News you can trust since 1891
Tributes paid to Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, who died aged 62

Mark Stewart, who founded The Pop Group as a teenager in Bristol in 1977, has died aged 62.

By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read

‘Post punk pioneer’ Mark Stewart who founded The Pop Group and was its frontman, along with John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager and Bruce Smith, has died at the age of 62. He was described as “a dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature".

A statement released by Mute Records said: “Mark Stewart passed away in the early hours of Friday, 21 April 2023. Knowing Mark, working with him, laughing with him and thinking with him was like nothing else.

“His hugely confident and dominating presence was coupled with a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent and hilarious nature - traits that were often hidden upon first meeting this towering tour de force. He was always, vocally, on the side of the oppressed, and did all he could to ensure people were treated correctly.”

The Pop Group released their debut album ‘Y’ in 1979 and were inspired by punk, dub and reggae. They disbanded the following year after one more album.

    Formed in 1977 at the height of the punk scene, Bristol band The Pop Group, fronted by Mark Stewart, fused punk, dub, funk and jazz into a unique sound that influenced future musicians including Nick Cave and Nine Inch Nails

    In 2010, The Pop Group reformed for a series of live performances, and recorded two studio albums. Stewart’s last performance with the band was in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

    Bristol music collective Massive Attack paid their respects in a tweet which read: "Post punk pioneer and original chief rocker. RIP Mark Stewart. Bristol will never be the same."