TUI has announced it has added a further 1.1 million flight seats for UK holidaymakers departing in summer 2024. The increase in seats affects 13 regional airports across the UK meaning customers can fly to more destinations than ever before from their local airport.

As part of TUI’s summer 2024 programme, Gatwick will be getting new routes to Marsa Alam and Budapest while Glasgow Airport will see an impressive 180,000 seats added to its roster. On top of this, some airports will receive new aircrafts and administer exclusive routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Flintham, TUI managing director, said: “Our customers want more flexibility and to be able to choose a departure airport that is close to home – and that is exactly what the new TUI 2024 summer programme has been designed to do,” he said.

“We want every one of our customers to be able to create a holiday as unique as they are – departure airport, destination and duration are all key components which come together to make the perfect TUI holiday.

Most Popular

“The 2024 programme will see extra flights departing from across the UK with additional TUI flying from Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands,” he adds. “Each region of the UK will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region. All of this adds up to over 1 million extra TUI smiles!”

What does the TUI summer 2024 programme mean for UK airports?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow Airport: Two additional aircrafts and 180,000 extra flight seats with trips to Cape Verde and Greece, as well as six exclusive routes.

Birmingham Airport: 100,000 additional seats with one additional aircraft, and 13 exclusive routes to Agadir, Boa Vista, Cancun, Enfidha, Hurghada, Kavala, Marrakech, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Montego Bay, Pula, Punta Cana, Sal and Sharm El Sheikh.

The runway at Doncaster Sheffield Airport is likely to be a priority for Article 4 protection