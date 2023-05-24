Brits can expect to see temperatures rise towards the end of spring, with the Met Office confirming that temperatures will ‘gradually rise’ later this week and as we head into June, and will soar to around 25°C.

It comes after some parts of the UK experienced temperatures warmer than popular tourist locations including Barcelona but get this, the weather is set to get even warmer.

The Met Office has rejected any rumours that ‘intense heat’ is on its way saying rumours of a heatwave driven by an African plume will bring intense heat to the UK in the next few days simply ‘isn’t true’.

Giving their verdict on the weather to see out spring, the Met Office says: “The area of high pressure which has brought fine conditions across the UK over the last few days is forecast to extend out toward the end of the month.

“With high pressure conditions settling in for the coming week, the warmth we will experience will be home grown as clear skies will allow more of the May sunshine to reach ground level, gradually raising temperatures to expected highs of 25°C for a day or two later this week.

“If you are looking forward to a spell of largely fine, sunny and warm conditions across the majority of the UK, then you are going to be in luck.

